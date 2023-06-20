Man Utd target Victor Osimhen agrees to extend Napoli contract

  1. Home
Published June 20th, 2023 - 01:10 GMT
Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen takes off his face mask as he celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Bologna and Napoli on May 28, 2023 at the Renato-Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
Victor Osimhen has agreed a new two-year deal with Napoli, according to club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

He helped the Partenopei clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years, and was crowned as its top goalscorer with 26 goals to his name. 

Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and other top European clubs were interested in signing the 24-year-old this summer.

However, Napoli have managed to convince the player of signing a two-year extension with fresh terms.

The new contract is set to keep the former Lille star at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until 2027.

He will be working under Rudi Garcia who took over as team boss following the departure of Luciano Spalletti.

