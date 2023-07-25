Man Utd vs Wrexham - possible lineups, prediction

Manchester United take on Wrexham in a pre-season friendly that will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.
Match date: Wednesday, July 26
Kick-off: 02:30 (GMT)
Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
Manchester United vs Wrexham probable lineups
- Man Utd possible Xl
Manager: Erik ten Hag
Nathan Bishop; Marc Jurado, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Alvaro Fernandez; Daniel Gore, Hannibal; Omari Forson, Shola Shoretire, Isak Hansen-Aaroen; Joe Hugill
- Wrexham possible Xl
Manager: Phil Parkinson
Ben Foster; Will Boyle, Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden; Anthony Forde, James Jones, Andy Cannon, Jordan Davies, Jacob Mendy; Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer
Prediction
Man Utd 3-2 Wrexham: The Red Devils will be without their key players but should do enough to grab the win in the end.