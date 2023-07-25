Man Utd vs Wrexham - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published July 25th, 2023 - 08:51 GMT
Manchester United's English midfielder Jadon Sancho (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the friendly football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)
Manchester United take on Wrexham in a pre-season friendly that will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Match date: Wednesday, July 26
Kick-off: 02:30 (GMT)
Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Manchester United vs Wrexham probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Nathan Bishop; Marc Jurado, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Alvaro Fernandez; Daniel Gore, Hannibal; Omari Forson, Shola Shoretire, Isak Hansen-Aaroen; Joe Hugill

  • Wrexham possible Xl

Manager: Phil Parkinson

Ben Foster; Will Boyle, Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden; Anthony Forde, James Jones, Andy Cannon, Jordan Davies, Jacob Mendy; Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer

Prediction

Man Utd 3-2 Wrexham: The Red Devils will be without their key players but should do enough to grab the win in the end.

