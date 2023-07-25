Man Utd vs Wrexham - possible lineups, prediction

Manchester United take on Wrexham in a pre-season friendly that will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Match date: Wednesday, July 26

Kick-off: 02:30 (GMT)

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Manchester United vs Wrexham probable lineups

Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Nathan Bishop; Marc Jurado, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Alvaro Fernandez; Daniel Gore, Hannibal; Omari Forson, Shola Shoretire, Isak Hansen-Aaroen; Joe Hugill

Wrexham possible Xl

Manager: Phil Parkinson

Ben Foster; Will Boyle, Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden; Anthony Forde, James Jones, Andy Cannon, Jordan Davies, Jacob Mendy; Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer

Prediction

Man Utd 3-2 Wrexham: The Red Devils will be without their key players but should do enough to grab the win in the end.