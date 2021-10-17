Man Utd Will Keep Solskjaer Despite Poor Results

The Athletic has claimed that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keeping his job despite the recent run of poor results.

The Norwegian manager still has United's board backing.

The Red Devils lost 4-2 to Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League.

Solskjaer said after the match as quoted by The Athletic: “When you look at the game after, the four goals we conceded were poor. The way we played we don't deserve to continue that (away unbeaten) run.

“Lately we have not been in great form, lost too many points and that is something we have to look at. We might have to change, do we need more legs in there? What do we need?

“I am not making excuses for the team I put out there, they are top footballers and we have not produced.

“We have to dust ourselves off. Make sure that when we come in again, freshen our minds, we've looked ourselves in the mirror, I've looked myself in the mirror, and make sure we perform. That is the nature of football, you have to respond to set-backs.”

Manchester United will be facing Atalanta next in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.