Man Utd to Wrap Up £77m Sancho Deal This Week

Manchester United are set to wrap up a £77 million ($107m) deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho this week - according to The Telegraph.

The England international, who is currently on Euro 2020 duty, is expected to sign a contract with the Red Devils worth £250,000-a-week plus bonuses.

Dortmund have already lined up a replacement for Sancho in the form of PSV winger Noni Madueke - who also plays for England's U21s.

