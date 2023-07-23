Man Utd's Alex Telles signs for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr has officially signed Manchester United's left back Alex Telles on Sunday in a €7 million deal.

The 30-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year contract and is now set to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic at the Saudi Pro League side.

The Brazil international spent the second half of last season at Sevilla on loan and helped the Spanish giants claim the UEFA Europa League title.

Telles arrived at United in 2020 from Porto in a €15m deal, and featured in 50 games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

He also represented Brazil's national team 12 times thus far.