Man Utd's Cavani Open to Real Madrid Move

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is open to moving to Real Madrid in the winter transfer window according to Spanish reports.

The Uruguay international still has a contract with the Red Devils that will expire in June.

A source close to the veteran striker said that the proposed move could take place in January as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Cavani has been relegated to a secondary role at Manchester United following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old striker was linked with a move to Boca Juniors in the summer but opted to remain at Old Trafford in the end.