Man Utd's Cavani Open to Real Madrid Move

Published October 3rd, 2021 - 08:51 GMT
Edinson Cavani (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is open to moving to Real Madrid in the winter transfer window according to Spanish reports.

The Uruguay international still has a contract with the Red Devils that will expire in June.

A source close to the veteran striker said that the proposed move could take place in January as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Cavani has been relegated to a secondary role at Manchester United following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old striker was linked with a move to Boca Juniors in the summer but opted to remain at Old Trafford in the end.

