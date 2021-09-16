Man Utd's Fernandes to Get £100,000-a-Week Pay-Rise

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is on the brink of signing a new deal, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese international will put pen to paper on a new five-year deal worth more than £250,000-a-week.

The return of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to the club has convinced The 27-year-old to prolong his stay at Old Trafford.

Fernandes is set to increase his salary by nearly £100,000-a-week.

He joined Manchester United in January 2020 and has 85 appearances and 44 goals.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (C-R) fights for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at Wankdorf stadium in Bern, on September 14, 2021. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)