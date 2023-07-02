Manchester City considering bid for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester City are lining up a stunning £90 million bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as reported by The Sun.

The UEFA Champions League winners recently lost their star Ilkay Gundogan who opted to leave for Barcelona.

The club tried to sign West Ham United's Declan Rice, but the England international is nearing a switch to Arsenal.

Therefore, City are now eyeing a move for de Jong in their efforts to reinforce the midfield.

The Dutch star is currently valued at around £65m, as per Transfermarkt, however, the Cityzens are willing to offer £90m.

His deal with the Catalan giants runs until the summer of 2026.