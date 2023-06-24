Manchester City enter race for Napoli's Kim Min-jae

Manchester City are set to launch a last-minute pursuit of Napoli's defender Kim Min-jae, according to Football Insider.

The South Korean has cemented himself as one of the world's best defenders following an exceptional first season with Napoli.

The former Fenerbahce star has been linked with a possible move to either Bayern Munich or Manchester United.

It is believed that the UEFA Champions League winners are ready to trigger Min-jae's release clause next month which is set at just £50 million.

Manchester City are looking for reinforcements after a tremendous season that saw them win the treble (Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup).