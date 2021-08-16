Manchester City Focusing Their Efforts on Signing Harry Kane

Manchester City are increasing their efforts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this transfer window according to ESPN.

The Premier League champions have until the end of this month to reach an agreement with Spurs.

The London-based club value their captain at more than £150m.

The striker still has three years left on his contract and his team are in a strong position as they do not need to sell him.

City are believed to be willing to offer £120m plus add-ons for the 28-year-old.

They are planning to sell several players to raise more than £50m.

Kane could make his first appearance of the season for Tottenham in their Europa Conference League game against Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal on Thursday.