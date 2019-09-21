Manchester City Hammer Watford in Premier League

Manchester City smashed Watford 8-0 in Saturday's English Premier League match at Etihad Stadium.

Man City earned the extravagant home win as they scored five goals in the first 18 minutes to stun Watford.

Portuguese winger of Manchester City, Bernardo Silva made a hat-trick against Watford as he was one of the key players for the win.

Spanish midfielder David Silva scored the opener for Man City. The Argentinian star, Sergio Aguero doubled the lead, converting the penalty kick successfully.

Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez made it 3-0 for Man City in the 12th minute of the play.

Man City were rampant against Watford as Bernardo Silva and Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi put the ball into the visitors' net.

Manchester City finished the job early, leading the first half 5-0.

Bernardo's two more goals in the 48th and 60th minutes made it 7-0.

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne netted the eighth in the 85th minute as Man City had a comfortable win.

Manchester City could set a new Premier League record if they had scored two more goals against Watford.

Their city rivals Manchester United are still holding the biggest win record in the league.

Manchester United hit Ipswich Town 9-0 at Old Trafford in March 1995.

In the week six, Man City climbed to the second spot with 13 points in the league led by Liverpool having 15 points.

Liverpool had an excellent form this season. The Reds won all their Premier League matches.

On Sunday, Liverpool will be hosted by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London.