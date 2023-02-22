Manchester City held at Leipzig in Champions League

ALBAWABA - RB Leipzig fought back after conceding a first half goal to earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Red Bull Arena in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg tie.

Despite Riyad Mahrez's goal just before the half hour mark, the Germans were able to pull one back thanks to Josko Gvardiol to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round alive.

The two sides are set to meet for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 14.

Inter overcome 10-man Porto

Romelu Lukaku’s late strike off the upright gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win over Porto at the San Siro, as both goalkeepers were busy until Otavio's red card that left the visitors down to 10 men.

The Nerazzurri take a slender lead to the Estadio Do Dragao for the second leg next month.