Manchester City are monitoring Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi - according to AS.

Pep Guardiola thinks the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, would slot into his starting line up at Etihad Stadium nicely next season.

However, Dortmund are hoping to extend Hakimi's loan at Westfalenstadion, and he is currently tied to a contract with Madrid through to 2022.