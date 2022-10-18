  1. Home
Manchester City Linked With Move for Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati

Published October 18th, 2022 - 12:06 GMT
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Ansu Fati prepares to shoot the ball during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 17, 2022. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Ansu Fati prepares to shoot the ball during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 17, 2022. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Manchester City are linked with a move for Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati to give them more rotating options in the wing, according to El Nacional.

Ansu Fati has impressed in the few minutes he has played this season, but his current lack of game time at Barcelona could reportedly see him make a move to Manchester City.

This won't be the first time Pep Guardiola's side poached young talent from his former club, however, signing Fati will making him the most high profile transfer from Barcelona to Manchester City.

