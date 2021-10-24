Manchester City Planning Bid for Toni Kroos

El Nacional has claimed that Premier League champions Manchester City could move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The 31 year-old spent seven seasons with the Spanish giants and could be open to trying a new league.

The German star is tied to the Madrid-based club until the summer of 2023.

He moved to LaLiga in 2014 and has since then represented the Merengues in 323 matches where he scored 22 goals and made 80 assists.

Kroos won the UEFA Champions League three times with Real, and LaLiga twice.

On the international level, he helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup title.