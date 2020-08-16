Manchester City Ready to Swoop for Messi

Manchester City are ready to pay whatever it takes to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, claims the Mirror.

The 32-year-old may be ready to farewell Camp Nou after seeing his side crushed 8-2 by Bayern Munich on Friday night, with City adamant they are in pole position to land Messi should he decide to move on.

Messi's current buy-out clause is a mammoth £635 million (€701m/$831m) but Barcelona's poor financial state could reportedly see them settle for much less.