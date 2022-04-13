Manchester City See Off Atletico to Book Champions League Semi-Final with Real

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals after a 1-0 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid following a goalless draw in Wednesday's second leg in Spain.

Kevin De Bruyne's goal in last week's first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Etihad was enough to send Pep Guardiola's City through to the last four for the second year in a row.

Atletico Madrid's Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic (L) fights for the ball with Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Manchester City FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on April 13, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)