Manchester City vs Sevilla possible lineups, prediction: UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City face Sevilla for the UEFA Super Cup title at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki in Greece on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, August 16

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki, Piraeus

Manchester City vs Sevilla probable lineups

Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Sevilla possible Xl

Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Nemanja Gudelj, Loic Bade, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Sevilla: The treble winners may face some difficulties against a stubborn opponent but should come out on top in the end.