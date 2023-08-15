Manchester City vs Sevilla possible lineups, prediction: UEFA Super Cup

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2023 - 09:04 GMT
Manchester City's players take part in a training a session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at Karaiskaki stadium in Athens, on August 15, 2023. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)
Manchester City's players take part in a training a session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at Karaiskaki stadium in Athens, on August 15, 2023. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)

Manchester City face Sevilla for the UEFA Super Cup title at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki in Greece on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, August 16
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki, Piraeus

Manchester City vs Sevilla probable lineups

  • Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

  • Sevilla possible Xl

Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Nemanja Gudelj, Loic Bade, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Sevilla: The treble winners may face some difficulties against a stubborn opponent but should come out on top in the end.

Tags:Manchester CitySevilla FCUEFA Super Cup

