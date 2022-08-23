Manchester United Agree Personal Terms with Gakpo

  1. Home
Published August 23rd, 2022 - 12:06 GMT
Netherlands' forward Cody Gakpo looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group G football match between Latvia and The Netherlands, in Riga, Latvia, on October 8, 2021. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP)
Netherlands' forward Cody Gakpo looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group G football match between Latvia and The Netherlands, in Riga, Latvia, on October 8, 2021. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP)

Manchester United have thrashed out personal terms with Cody Gakpo ahead of a proposed move from PSV, claims CaughtOffside.

The highly-rated Netherlands international winger is another fellow countryman that Erik ten Hag is looking to add to his ranks at Old Trafford.

Saint-Maximin still on Manchester United's radar

Allan Saint-Maximin has seen a move to United speculated on in previous transfer windows, and Media Foot claims that the Newcastle winger is a player that continues to interest the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bring more attacking talent into Old Trafford, with it possible that a late approach will be made for a Frenchman that has been starring at St James' Park.

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin wanted by Manchester United (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
Athletic Bilbao's Spanish defender Inigo Lekue (L) fights for the ball with Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin during a club friendly football match between Newcastle United and Athletic Club at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, northeast England, on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
