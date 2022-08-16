Manchester United Close in on Cunha Deal

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Matheus Cunha, reports talkSPORT.

The Red Devils will pay around €50 million to bring in the Brazilian, who currently stars at Atletico Madrid.

Cunha previously played for Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig.

Manchester United considering move for Moussa Dembele

United are considering the option to sign Lyon forward Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News.

Dembele has one year left in his contract and has gone down the pecking order following the addition of former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette.