Manchester United Improve Antony Bid

Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax striker Antony, according to a report by Goal.

United originally offered £50 million offer for the Brazil international.

The Dutch giants are believed to be demanding £67 million for the 22-year-old star.

Ajax have already lost Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenberchand this summer and are reluctant to lose more top-class players.

For his part, Antony is eager to see the move happen.

The Brazilian striker has made 78 appearances for Ajax across all competitions so far since his arrival in 2020 with 22 goals and 20 assists to his name.

His current deal will reach its end in the summer of 2025.