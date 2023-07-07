Manchester United to increase Hojlund bid

Manchester United are willing to pay up to £50 million for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are now prioritizing the Dane following their their failed attempts to sign Tottenham captain Harry Kane.

The 20 year-old attracted attention from across Europe after a good season at Atalanta where he scored nine league goals in 32 matches.

Hojlund has expressed a desire to play for Manchester United in the future.

United have also been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen, but the Nigerian's hefty price tag of over £100m makes signing him quite difficult.