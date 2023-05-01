Manchester United interested in Hakimi

  1. Home
May 1st, 2023
Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16, 2nd-leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain FC in Munich, southern Germany, on March 8, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Manchester United are readying an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi in the summer, according to Football Insider

PSG are set to undergo a major overhaul at the end of the season and the club plans to sell several players.

The 24-year-old could be sold If the right offer comes for him, although Manchester United will have to compete with Chelsea for the Moroccan.

Hakimi has four goals and five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

His deal at PSG runs until the summer of 2026.

He is currently valued at €70 million as per Transfermarkt.

