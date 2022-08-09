  1. Home
Manchester United Offered Chance to Sign Morata

Published August 9th, 2022
Spain's forward Alvaro Morata looks on during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Spain and Czech Republic at at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga on June 12, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Spain's forward Alvaro Morata looks on during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Spain and Czech Republic at at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga on June 12, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to ESPN.

The Atletico Madrid forward is out of contract at the end of the season following two years on loan with Juventus.

Manchester United are also 'weighing up' a potential €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the MEN.

Erik ten Hag is looking for additions to his midfield in an attempt to address a lack of depth and quality in the position.

