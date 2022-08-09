Manchester United Offered Chance to Sign Morata

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to ESPN.

The Atletico Madrid forward is out of contract at the end of the season following two years on loan with Juventus.

Manchester United are also 'weighing up' a potential €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the MEN.

Erik ten Hag is looking for additions to his midfield in an attempt to address a lack of depth and quality in the position.