Manchester United to Offload Eight Senior Players

Manchester United are willing to offload eight of their senior players this transfer window as per ESPN.

These players are Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira, Alex Telles and Phil Jones.

Being considered as surplus to requirements by head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the aforementioned players are to be sold this summer.

Who will be leaving Manchester United?

Martial could leave Manchester United (Photo: Martial's Instagram account)



The English giants will look to invest in new signings once they are able to sell any of their unwanted players.

The Red Devils offered Martial in a swap bid in the hopes of getting Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Leeds United, Burnley and Brighton Showed interest in James, while Dalot could be heading back to AC Milan.

Manchester United declined Inter's offer to take Telles on loan ahead of his recent injury.

Pereira failed to prove himself while on loan at Lazio last season, although he prefers Italy stay, he would consider a move to Spain.