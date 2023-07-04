Manchester United to pay up to €40m for Sofyan Amrabat

  1. Home
Published July 4th, 2023 - 01:26 GMT
Morocco's midfielder #04 Sofyan Amrabat arrives for warm ups ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Morocco's midfielder #04 Sofyan Amrabat arrives for warm ups ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Moroccan star Sofyan Amrabat's proposed switch to Manchester United will reportedly cost up to €40 million.

The midfielder is wanted by United boss Erik ten Hag and is likely to part ways with Fiorentina in the upcoming days.

Ten Hag is "charmed" by what the 26-year-old offers in terms of guile and elegance, according to Amrabat’s brother, Nordin.

The Moroccan agreed on personal terms with the English giants as he awaits for the move to officially conclude.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughOffisde that the deal will cost the Red Devils around €35/40m.

Amrabat is set to join a United side that is in desperate need of a player that can bolster the midfield.

