Manchester United Pushing for Zidane

The Times is reporting that Manchester United plan to get in touch with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Premier League giants hope to convince the 49-year-old of becoming their new manager.

Current head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under huge pressure due to United's poor start to the season.

The presence of ex-Real Madrid stars Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo could persuade the French legend to accept the job.

Zidane left Real Madrid on 27 May 2021 for a second time and is reportedly interested in managing France's national team once Didier Deschamps' tenure comes to an end.