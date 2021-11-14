  1. Home
  3. Manchester United Pushing for Zidane

Published November 14th, 2021 - 01:28 GMT
Zinedine Zidane (Photo: AFP)
The Times is reporting that Manchester United plan to get in touch with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Premier League giants hope to convince the 49-year-old of becoming their new manager.

Current head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under huge pressure due to United's poor start to the season.

The presence of ex-Real Madrid stars Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo could persuade the French legend to accept the job.

Zidane left Real Madrid on 27 May 2021 for a second time and is reportedly interested in managing France's national team once Didier Deschamps' tenure comes to an end.

