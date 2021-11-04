Manchester United Refuse Chance to Sign Hazard

Manchester United are not interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard in the January transfer window, according to El Nacional.

The Spanish club is open to selling the Belgium international, who has struggled since his €100 million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Carlo Ancelotti has recently revealed that he will not stop the 30-year-old if he decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard (L) is tackled by Osasuna's Spanish midfielder Oier during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 27, 2021. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)