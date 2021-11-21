Manchester United Sack Solskjaer Due to Poor Results

Manchester United have announced the sacking of head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as expected on Sunday.

The Norwegian was relieved of his duties following United's 4-1 defeat at Watford in the Premier League yesterday, which is their fifth loss in the competition this season.

Assistant coach Michael Carrick is set to manage the team on a temporary basis until the club finds a permanent replacement.

The Premier League giants announced in a statement: "Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager,"

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."