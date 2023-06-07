Manchester United searching for new goalkeeper

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is determined on finding a new number one goalkeeper, according to ESPN.

The English giants are preparing to enter the transfer market for reinforcements to improve their squad.

Despite David De Gea's imminent contract renewal, albeit at a lower salary, the Spaniard will not be guaranteed the no.1 spot next season.

The 32-year old has struggled when it comes to having the ball at his feet, forcing the Red Devils to search for alterantives.

Manchester United are therefore targeting Porto's Diogo Costa and Brentford's David Raya.

De Gea has kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances for United across all competitions.