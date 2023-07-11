Manchester United set to pounce for Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are preparing to bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to TalkSPORT.

The 26-year-old is a wanted man this summer after his fine displays throughout last season.

He was linked with possible moves to Barcelona and United in January.

Therefore, the English club is now weighing up submitting a fresh offer for the Moroccan star.

The Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of the player as was confirmed by his brother Nordin.

Amrabat has entered the final year of his Fiorentina deal and is set to be sold in the coming weeks.

Transfermarkt currently values the midfielder at around €30 million.