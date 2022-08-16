  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Manchester United Turn Their Attention to Madrid's Casemiro

Manchester United Turn Their Attention to Madrid's Casemiro

Published August 16th, 2022 - 12:55 GMT
Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki, on August 10, 2022. Real Madrid won the match 2-0. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki, on August 10, 2022. Real Madrid won the match 2-0. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Manchester United are weighing up the possibility to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.

United representatives are already in Madrid to negotiate a deal after they fear that they will be snubbed by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag wants Ziyech to add quality in Manchester United attack

Hakim Ziyech continues to remain a top priority for Man United coach Erik ten Hag who he had earlier trained at Ajax.

Tags:Manchester UnitedReal MadridCasemiroErik ten HagHakim Ziyech

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...