Manchester United Turn Their Attention to Madrid's Casemiro

Manchester United are weighing up the possibility to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.

United representatives are already in Madrid to negotiate a deal after they fear that they will be snubbed by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag wants Ziyech to add quality in Manchester United attack

Hakim Ziyech continues to remain a top priority for Man United coach Erik ten Hag who he had earlier trained at Ajax.