Manchester United vs Wolverhampton probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Published August 14th, 2023 - 12:21 GMT
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (L) celebrates scoring his team third goal during the pre-season friendly football match between Manchester United and Lens at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, on August 5, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (L) celebrates scoring his team third goal during the pre-season friendly football match between Manchester United and Lens at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, on August 5, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Manchester United take on Wolverhampton at Old Trafford as they begin their quest for the Premier League title. 

Match date: Monday, August 14
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount; Marcus Rashford

  • Wolves possible Xl

Manager: Gary O'Neil

Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Matheus Nunes, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes; Pablo Sarabia, Cunha, Podence

Prediction

Man Utd 2-0 Wolves: The Red Devils will be hoping to hit the ground running as they take on a transitioning team at their home turf.

