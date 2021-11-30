Mancini Among Candidates for Man Utd Job Next Summer

Italy manager Roberto Mancini is reportedly among the candidates to take over permanently at Manchester United next summer.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the Red Devils' interim boss on Monday until the end of the season.

However, the Premier League giants will look to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor over the summer.

The Telegraph has claimed that Mancini is now being considered for the job despite his past links to arch rivals Manchester City.

The 57-year-old guided Italy to claiming the Euro 2020 title, and will hope to achieve qualification to the 2022 World Cup in the play-offs next March.