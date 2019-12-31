Mandzukic Aims to Make Mark at Al Duhail

Al Duhail’s team management on Monday evening welcomed their new Croatian professional Mario Mandzukic, who recently joined the club after a long professional journey in Europe where he had several professional experiences with Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Mandzukic expressed his happiness with the new professional experience in his football career in Asia for the first time stressing that he would seek to leave his mark with Al Duhail.

“I am preparing for the beginning of a new journey in the world of football with one of the biggest and known clubs in Asia and I will certainly work hard with my teammates to help the team in achieving all its goals,” said Mandzukic, who is known for his defence and aerial ball play.

Team manager Ismael Ahmed asserted that the presence of the Croatian player in the team’s ranks is a good addition to Al Duhail and the Qatari League. He is one of the internationally known strikers who has succeeded in putting his mark with all the clubs he has played with and with his national team where he contributed with his teammates in reaching the final of FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia.