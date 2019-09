Veteran Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic will not be joining Al-Rayyan after the Qatari side suspended contract negotations.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Turin under Maurizio Sarri and was looking for a move to get first team football.

But Al-Rayyan used their Twitter account to reveal their pursuit of Mandzukic is now over.

The Croatian striker is also reportedly a target of Manchester United.