Mandzukic Snubs Qatar Move for Juventus Stay

Mario Mandzukic looks set to stay at Juventus at least until January after he rejected an offer from Al-Gharafa.
Calciomercato reports that the Croatia international has been put on the transfer market and has not been included in the Italian side's Champions League squad.
Although there was a lucrative offer from the Qatari side, the 33-year-old will stay put at least until the European transfer market opens again in the new year.
