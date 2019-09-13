Mandzukic Snubs Qatar Move for Juventus Stay

  1. Home
Published September 13th, 2019 - 06:30 GMT
Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic looks set to stay at Juventus at least until January after he rejected an offer from Al-Gharafa.

Calciomercato reports that the Croatia international has been put on the transfer market and has not been included in the Italian side's Champions League squad.

Although there was a lucrative offer from the Qatari side, the 33-year-old will stay put at least until the European transfer market opens again in the new year.

Via SyndiGate.info


