Mane Denies Rivalry with Salah at Liverpool

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah (R) and Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Senegalese winger Sadio Mane denied reports suggesting that there is a sort of rivalry between him and teammate Mohamed Salah, stressing that the aim of both players is to help the Reds win trophies.



Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer this season with 17 Premier League goals, three ahead Mane.



Both players vied for the African player of the year award in the past two years but Salah won the prize on both occasions.



Asked by World Soccer about his competition with the Egyptian winger, Mane said: "You'd love me to say there is (a rivalry) wouldn't you?"



"The media seem to expect there to be, but I can honestly say it isn’t even a competition for us. I think you can see that in our relationship both on and off the pitch. Everyone is trying to do all that we can for the success of Liverpool – it’s not just about us."



Mane said that he and Salah are only looking to help Liverpool win trophies, adding that such a spirit means that the players are one the right track.



"We represent the club and the city to the best of our ability and it’s something we enjoy. Mo loves Liverpool just like I do and he’s been sensational since he joined the club," he added.



"We just want to win trophies with this team. That is the priority. I know other players in the world have a rivalry going for individual awards, but for us it isn’t something we think about too much.



"If we do, we have a laugh about it and if one of us ends up winning, we are all happy. The fact we get short-listed for any individual awards can only be good for Liverpool and our countries because it means we are doing something right. "