Mane Lands in Munich for Bayern medical Check: Reports

Published June 21st, 2022 - 12:00 GMT
Mane arrives in Munich for medical checks (Photo: @kessler_philipp)
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane reportedly landed in Germany on a private jet Tuesday in order to undergo a medical and sign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Kicker magazine and top-selling German daily Bild both say that after touching down at the city's airport, the 30-year-old was taken to a Munich hospital for a medical exam by Bayern's team doctor.

Mane's transfer to the Bundesliga giants is expected to cost around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million).

The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday.

AFP

