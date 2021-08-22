Manny Pacquiao Considering Boxing Retirement

Manny Pacquiao is considering retiring from boxing following his defeat to Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 42-year-old legend suffered an unanimous decision defeat to the Cuban in a failed attempt to regain the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Ugas was the deserved winner of the bout, while his opponent lacked the trademark speed and power that distinguished him for the last two decades.

The veteran fighter was scheduled to face Errol Spence at a later date, but his loss means that retirement is now a possibility.

The Filipino said when asked about his future: ‘I don’t know. Let me relax and then make a decision.’

Pacquiao hinted that his focus could now shift to politics to pursue his presidential ambitions.

‘I will make a final announcement next month, I know that I am facing a big problem and more difficult work than boxing.’ he concluded.