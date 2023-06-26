Marcelo Brozovic to finalize move to Al-Nassr today

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is set to finalize a €23 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the coming hours.

Barcelona were hoping to sign the Croatian international but their financial struggles prevented them from submitting an official offer.

Famous Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport says that the Saudi club will seal the deal today.

The 30-year-old is set to earn €20 million net per season, which is more than double his salary at Inter.

Brozovic spent eight years and a half at the Nerazzurri and will now be linking with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.