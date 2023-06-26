  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Marcelo Brozovic to finalize move to Al-Nassr today

Marcelo Brozovic to finalize move to Al-Nassr today

Published June 26th, 2023 - 11:05 GMT
Inter Milan's Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
Inter Milan's Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is set to finalize a €23 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the coming hours.

Barcelona were hoping to sign the Croatian international but their financial struggles prevented them from submitting an official offer.

Famous Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport says that the Saudi club will seal the deal today.

The 30-year-old is set to earn €20 million net per season, which is more than double his salary at Inter.

Brozovic spent eight years and a half at the Nerazzurri and will now be linking with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Tags:Inter MilanMarcelo BrozovicFC Barcelona

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...