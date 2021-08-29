Max Verstappen Declared Belgian GP Winner After Heavy Rain

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was declared winner of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday without racing even a single lap due to bad weather, as half-points were awarded after shortest ever F1 race.

George Russell of Williams came in second, and Lewis Hamilton took third spot.

The race was over after just three laps and eight minutes, all behind the safety car at Spa-Francorchamps.

The start was initially delayed four times by 25 minutes.

Following the completion of the mandatory two laps a race result was declared.

Russell took advantage of the situation earning his first F1 podium.

2021 Driver Standings:

1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 202.5

2 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 199.5

3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren 113

4 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes 108

5 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 104

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen poses with his trophy as he celebrates his first place on the podium after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 29, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

2021 Constructor Standings

1 Mercedes 310

2 Red Bull Racing Honda 303

3 McLaren Mercedes 169

4 Ferrari 165

5 Alpine Renault 80