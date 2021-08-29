Max Verstappen Declared Belgian GP Winner After Heavy Rain

  1. Home
Published August 29th, 2021 - 06:09 GMT
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) drives behind the safety car during preliminary laps as the race is postponed over rainy weather during the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 29, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) drives behind the safety car during preliminary laps as the race is postponed over rainy weather during the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 29, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was declared winner of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday without racing even a single lap due to bad weather, as half-points were awarded after shortest ever F1 race.

George Russell of Williams came in second, and Lewis Hamilton took third spot.

The race was over after just three laps and eight minutes, all behind the safety car at Spa-Francorchamps.

The start was initially delayed four times by 25 minutes.

Following the completion of the mandatory two laps a race result was declared.

Russell took advantage of the situation earning his first F1 podium.

2021 Driver Standings:

1     Lewis Hamilton     GBR     Mercedes     202.5
2     Max Verstappen     NED     Red Bull     199.5
3     Lando Norris     GBR     McLaren 113
4     Valtteri Bottas     FIN     Mercedes     108
5     Sergio Perez     MEX     Red Bull  104

Max Verstappen (Photo: AFP)
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen poses with his trophy as he celebrates his first place on the podium after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 29, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

2021 Constructor Standings

1     Mercedes     310
2     Red Bull Racing Honda     303
3     McLaren Mercedes     169
4     Ferrari     165
5     Alpine Renault     80

