Max Verstappen Wins Dutch F1 Grand Prix

Max Verstappen secured a dominant victory in front of home fans over Lewis Hamilton in the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix to retake the championship lead.

Valtteri Bottas came in third, ahead of Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

The Red Bull driver led the race comfortably from pole position, keeping Hamilton of Mercedes at bay.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races at the Zandvoort circuit during the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Verstappen leads F1 driver standings:

1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 224.5 points.

2- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 221.5 points.

3- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 123 points.

4- Lando Norris (McLaren) 114 points.

5- Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 108 points.

6- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 92 points.

7- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 89.5 points.

8- Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri Honda) 66 points.

9- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 56 points.

10- Fernando Alonso (Alpine Renault) 46 points.

F1 Constructor Standings:

1- Mercedes 344.5 points.

2- Red Bull 332.5 points.

3- Ferrari 181.5 points.

4- McLaren 170 points.

5- Alpine Renault 90 points.