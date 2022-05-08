  1. Home
Max Verstappen Wins Inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Published May 8th, 2022 - 09:39 GMT
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mark Thompson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mark Thompson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Max Verstappen held off Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc to win the first ever Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz finished third in the race held on a circuit created in a stadium car park, complete with a fake marina and plastic yachts.

The Red Bull of reigning world champion Verstappen overtook Leclerc, who started in pole position, at the start of the race and the Dutchman hung on for his third victory of the season.

Sergio Perez was fourth, with the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in fifth and sixth.

AFP

Tags:Max VerstappenMiami Grand PrixF1Formula OneFormula 1

