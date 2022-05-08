Max Verstappen Wins Inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen held off Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc to win the first ever Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz finished third in the race held on a circuit created in a stadium car park, complete with a fake marina and plastic yachts.

The Red Bull of reigning world champion Verstappen overtook Leclerc, who started in pole position, at the start of the race and the Dutchman hung on for his third victory of the season.

Sergio Perez was fourth, with the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in fifth and sixth.

