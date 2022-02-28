Mbappe Happy to Play Alongside Messi

Kylian Mbappe's partnership with Lionel Messi is blossoming at Paris Saint-Germain as the season enters its most important stage.

The Argentine provided two superb assists for Mbappe in PSG's 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

The Frenchman praised his veteran teammate after the game.

He told Le Parisien as quoted by ligue1.com: "Messi is a great player. I'm happy for him; he's adjusting to a new life, a new city, a new club.

"Even when you win the Ballon d'Or seven times, you have to adapt; that's how it is. He's getting better and better, he's happy, and I've always said it, if we have a great Messi, it's better. It's easy to play with him."

"He's a great player; I've always wanted to play with great players. Great players are made to play with great players. We have fun on the pitch, I have a lot of fun and I am also learning."