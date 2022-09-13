Mbappe Has Option to Leave PSG in 2024

Kylian Mbappe's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) runs through 2024, with Mbappe holding the power to extend an additional year.

According to L'Equipe, the contract does not run through 2025 as additionally thought, as that last year is at the sole discretion of Mbappe.

The Frenchman nearly left PSG on a free this summer before signing a massive new deal amid interest from Real Madrid.

Inter set to open extension talks with PSG target Skriniar

Inter Milan are willing to negotiate a contract extension with defender Milan Skriniar whose current deal runs till June 30 2023, according to L'Interista.

The defender was on the wish list of Paris Saint-Germain and it is believed that the French outfit even submitted a bid close to £70m. Tottenham also were reportedly interested in his services.