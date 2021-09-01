Mbappe Rejects €45m-a-Year Offer from PSG

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has rejected a world record contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to AS.

The striker was offered €45m-a-year to convince him of snubbing a future move to Real Madrid next summer.

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his deal with the Parisians and is holding on for a switch to the Spanish capital following the end of the current season.

In the final week of the transfer window, Real Madrid had offers of €160m and €180m turned down by the French club.

A final €200 million offer was reportedly rejected as well yesterday.