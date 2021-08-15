Mbappe Rejects Huge PSG Contract Offer

Kylian Mbappe has turned down a huge contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca.

The French striker's current deal with PSG is set to expire next summer and the player intends to move to Real Madrid for free afterwards.

The 22-year-old reportedly rejected a six-year deal worth €36m per year.

Mbappe is only considering a move to Real Madrid and will see out the remainder of his deal regardless of any trophies his team might win this season.

The World Cup winner scored a goal in PSG's 4-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday in the absence of teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar.