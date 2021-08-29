Mbappe Scores Brace as Messi Makes PSG Debut

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace for Paris Saint-Germain as they defeated Stade Reims 2-0 in Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 debut on Sunday.

The French star opened the scoring after 16 minutes from the start.

He added the second goal three minutes before the introduction of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in the 66th minute.

The Argentinian legend replaced Neymar but failed to add his name to the scoresheet in the remaining minutes.

The former Barcelona captain is set to make his Parc des Princes debut after the international break.

The Parisians topped the league with twelve points from four wins.