Mbappe Scores Brace as Messi Makes PSG Debut

Published August 29th, 2021 - 09:03 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, northern France on August 29, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, northern France on August 29, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace for Paris Saint-Germain as they defeated Stade Reims 2-0 in Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 debut on Sunday.

The French star opened the scoring after 16 minutes from the start.

He added the second goal three minutes before the introduction of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in the 66th minute.

The Argentinian legend replaced Neymar but failed to add his name to the scoresheet in the remaining minutes.

The former Barcelona captain is set to make his Parc des Princes debut after the international break.

The Parisians topped the league with twelve points from four wins.

Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, northern France on August 29, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

