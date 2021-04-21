Mbappe Starts House Hunting in Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains up in the air, with the World Cup-winning forward yet to commit to a contract extension at Parc des Princes beyond the summer of 2022.

It is no secret that the talented 22-year-old is attracting admiring glances from across Europe, with La Liga giants Real Madrid looking to make him their top target for the next transfer window.

Goal confirms that Mbappe has started house hunting in Madrid, there is as of yet no suggestion that he has his made up his mind over a move to the Spanish giants as he continues to weigh up his future.